Short Interest in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) Drops By 49.3%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the January 30th total of 166,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Origin Agritech worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SEED stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 12,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

