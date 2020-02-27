Short Interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Drops By 21.2%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 415,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,137. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

