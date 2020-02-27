Short Interest in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Drops By 41.7%

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PB Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PB Bancorp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 14,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,547. PB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.