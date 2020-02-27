Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Increases By 74.6%

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the January 30th total of 104,100 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

PDSB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 2,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $11.80.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

