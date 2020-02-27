Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Increases By 41.3%

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PEBO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,197. The firm has a market cap of $629.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $39.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

