Short Interest in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Decreases By 21.9%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,510,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 30th total of 18,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 240,146 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 8,249,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,080. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

