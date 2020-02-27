Short Interest in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Declines By 90.6%

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the January 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Polar Power as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

POLA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 66,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,082. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

