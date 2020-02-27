Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Declines By 20.5%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 30th total of 948,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.61. 7,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.