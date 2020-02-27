Short Interest in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Drops By 18.6%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 887,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on REPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of REPH opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $354.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

