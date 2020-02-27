Short Interest in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declines By 21.8%

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ RRBI traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 8,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.72 million and a PE ratio of 14.81.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red River Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the period. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

