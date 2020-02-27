Short Interest in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Increases By 18.9%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,550,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,644,000 after acquiring an additional 251,317 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

RGA stock traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 928,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $128.53 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

