Short Interest in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Grows By 20.6%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Republic Services stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

