Short Interest in resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Expands By 33.3%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other resTORbio news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 336,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $424,066.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,932,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,883,976 shares of company stock worth $8,300,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Get resTORbio alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TORC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 22.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TORC opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. resTORbio has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $11.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on TORC. Guggenheim lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. resTORbio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.