Short Interest in SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Expands By 22.8%

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 30th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAExploration by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAExploration by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 632,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SAExploration by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SAExploration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAExploration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAEX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. SAExploration has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

