Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases By 17.6%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 30th total of 215,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

SJW traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.36. 169,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.01.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.