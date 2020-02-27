Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Declines By 17.6%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

