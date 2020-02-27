Short Interest in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Drops By 21.1%

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 997.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,401,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI traded down $8.63 on Thursday, reaching $274.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,751. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.71. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $194.95 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.