Short Interest in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Rises By 30.0%

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 30th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Spartan Motors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,500. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 544.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

