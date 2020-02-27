Short Interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Declines By 21.5%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 30th total of 13,050,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 40,764 shares of company stock worth $123,463 over the last three months. 9.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of SPPI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 2,218,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,233. The company has a market cap of $301.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

