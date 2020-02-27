Short Interest in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Drops By 18.4%

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 30th total of 267,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $115,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

