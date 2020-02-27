Short Interest in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Expands By 19.1%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 30th total of 179,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.