Short Interest in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Expands By 17.7%

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 30th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 15,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,253. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 287,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

