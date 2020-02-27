Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Drops By 45.3%

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 30th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SGC stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 38,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.05. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $190.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

SGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

