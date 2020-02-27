Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Rises By 17.6%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 30th total of 84,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other news, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,549.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $88,950. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1,017.6% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 150,241 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNL stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,531. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

