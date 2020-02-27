Short Interest in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Declines By 23.0%

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 757,600 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 30th total of 983,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tech Data by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tech Data by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Tech Data by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,262,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,932. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.15. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

