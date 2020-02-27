Short Interest in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Increases By 37.8%

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.