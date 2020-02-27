Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Grows By 30.5%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 30th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.