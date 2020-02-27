Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Drops By 22.0%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 609,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 30th total of 780,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NYSE TUFN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 262,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.91 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 922,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,632 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 739,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359,775 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

