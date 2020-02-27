Short Interest in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Drops By 18.0%

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 835,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TYL opened at $324.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.89 and its 200 day moving average is $284.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,750 shares of company stock worth $42,133,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.30.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

