Short Interest in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Rises By 29.1%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 30th total of 402,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UFI shares. CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

UFI stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $401.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95 and a beta of 0.77. Unifi has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 18,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $444,004.08. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 141,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,507. 25.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,785,000 after buying an additional 109,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 170.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

