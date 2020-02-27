Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Declines By 23.2%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. 312,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

