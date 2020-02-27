Short Interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Decreases By 25.7%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

VNTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,721 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 152,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 131,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 424,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.93. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

