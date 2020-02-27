Short Interest in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Decreases By 21.5%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. VEON has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Get VEON alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s payout ratio is -95.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in VEON by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VEON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 63,127 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VEON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in VEON by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,411,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.