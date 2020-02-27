Short Interest in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Grows By 24.4%

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

