Short Interest in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Increases By 19.1%

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 30th total of 484,700 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of VRTS opened at $120.53 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $829.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

