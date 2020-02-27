Short Interest in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Drops By 21.2%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 30th total of 10,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

