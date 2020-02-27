Short Interest in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expands By 22.5%

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.78. 16,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,175. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.45.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.06.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in WEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 869,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.