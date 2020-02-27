Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Declines By 28.1%

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 30th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $31,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 156,542 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. AXA purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

