Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Increases By 32.0%

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the January 30th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.80% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

