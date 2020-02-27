Short Interest in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Drops By 18.1%

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 30th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $100,939.41. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Insiders have bought 225,628 shares of company stock valued at $967,944 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.62. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

