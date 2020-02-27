Short Interest in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Grows By 18.8%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 30th total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE WOR traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 291,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 433.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

