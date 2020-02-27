Short Interest in Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Declines By 25.0%

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 351,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 30th total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.85. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

