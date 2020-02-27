Short Interest in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Drops By 18.4%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 30th total of 13,750,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $51.33 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $101,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,732.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $130,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,187 shares of company stock worth $13,432,524. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zscaler by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.