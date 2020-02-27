Sidoti Cuts Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $110.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Sidoti from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

CPK stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,931. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,549,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

