Siebert Williams Shank Reiterates Buy Rating for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $2.17 on Thursday. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $539.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

