Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €128.44 ($149.35).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of SIE stock opened at €98.50 ($114.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.03. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

