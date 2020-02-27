Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 30th total of 16,140,000 shares. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,099 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 138.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 442,109 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 751,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 125,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 2,778,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

