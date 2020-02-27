Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $192,631.00 and approximately $47,351.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, TOPBTC, Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

