Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.08. 37,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,381. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 220.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

