Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.22 Million

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $134.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $94.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $565.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.60 million to $577.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $618.45 million, with estimates ranging from $576.73 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.